Doug Creamer ON FAITH

My neighbors and I work hard to decorate the outside of our homes over the Thanksgiving weekend. It seems that almost all my neighbors put out some kind of Christmas decorations. I like seeing them during the daytime, but really enjoy seeing the whole street lit up at night.

We want to bring the spirit of Christmas to our community. We chat and encourage each other as we are out there working. Each year, I think we are beginning to question how many lights we are going to put out, but then as the season rolls around, we find the energy to decorate again. It makes me feel good to see all the Christmas lights.

