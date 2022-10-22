You read their name “too often” in the newspaper! You hear their name “too often” on news reports. As you read this, you might recall the adage, “There is no such thing as bad PR.” This is an exception because when you hear or read the name “Crime Stoppers,” a crime has been committed and the suspect or suspects have not been apprehended. High Point is fortunate to have an active and dedicated Crime Stoppers group.

Crime Stoppers of High Point is staffed by volunteers. They receive no government funding and rely solely on donations. Recently Crime Stoppers held its fifth annual Reverse Raffle Fundraising Dinner. Thank you, Jeff Blank, for inviting me. Crime Stoppers of High Point does not talk about its successes even though there are many. Why? In many cases there may be only one witness. If that success was publicized, that witness could be endangered, and other witnesses in other cases would be reticent to come forward. Anonymity is essential for success.

Trending Videos