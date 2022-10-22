You read their name “too often” in the newspaper! You hear their name “too often” on news reports. As you read this, you might recall the adage, “There is no such thing as bad PR.” This is an exception because when you hear or read the name “Crime Stoppers,” a crime has been committed and the suspect or suspects have not been apprehended. High Point is fortunate to have an active and dedicated Crime Stoppers group.
Crime Stoppers of High Point is staffed by volunteers. They receive no government funding and rely solely on donations. Recently Crime Stoppers held its fifth annual Reverse Raffle Fundraising Dinner. Thank you, Jeff Blank, for inviting me. Crime Stoppers of High Point does not talk about its successes even though there are many. Why? In many cases there may be only one witness. If that success was publicized, that witness could be endangered, and other witnesses in other cases would be reticent to come forward. Anonymity is essential for success.
As I arrived at the Elks Club I was graciously welcomed and given a red Crime Stoppers of High Point tote. After Blank introduced me to Ron Stowe, chairman of the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, and Rick Moss, Reverse Raffle Chair and evening emcee, I began my Mary mingle. It wasn’t long before I began to see some familiar faces, beginning with Tom Blount, former chair of Crime Stoppers, and his lovely “other half,” Carolyn Thomas. I saw Janet Flynn, whom I hadn’t seen in such a long time. Always nice to see John Faircloth, member of the North Carolina House Representatives, who was High Point’s chief of police from 1976 until 1992.
It really didn’t amaze me to see Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan. He is indeed ubiquitous! I later learned that he was a founding board member of the Crime Stoppers of High Point and as an attorney drafted the original charter and bylaws in 1982. As I was in line for the delicious buffet there was a yank on my sleeve. It was none other than Debra Duncan. She was the first female captain in the High Point Police Department 24 years ago. After leaving High Point in 2001 to an illustrious career she returned this year as part of the High Point University family to become HPU’s chief of police and security. Welcome back, Debra!
With my buffet plate full, I sat at the table with my friend Otis Harris, who is a Crime Stopper board member and Gold Sponsor along with Meraki IT, and his lovely “other half,” Ann Fitts Smith. Also at our table was Judy Brenner, the wife of beloved and popular late WGHP Fox 8 sportscaster Rich Brenner. Judy bid on and got the Mike Ditka signed football, one of the silent auction items. It shouldn’t surprise you that her home is filled with sports memorabilia. Judy is a crime analyst for the High Point Police Department. I knew it would be a fun evening. Also sitting at our table was Colleen Moss (wife of Rick) and grandson Parker Moss.
Before I go further, I must recognize the sponsors. I mentioned the gold. The Silver were High Point Jewelers (Joe Hubay), Roane Law and Jim Morgan. The Bronze were Parks Floorcovering, Vann York Toyota and Ilderton Jeep, and the Supporters who provided the innumerable auction items and prizes were Just Priceless Florist, Guilford Merchants Association, Dogwood Estate Sales, Carolina Diner, Outback, Silver Service Estate Sales, Precision Fabrication, Dot and Pearl Bakery, Full Moon Oyster Bar, Tom’s Place restaurant, Savor the Moment, Crescent Ford, High Point Rockers, Operation Northstate, Simon Jewelers and Capitol Medals.
As more people arrived, the perspective of this Crime Stoppers fundraiser seemed to have a big, happy family aura about it. It seemed everyone knew everyone. Different generations of families were represented. It was like a family reunion! Truly amazing. Before the reverse raffle began, there were the silent auction items to peruse.
There was a wine game to play. It was the Wine Cork Roll! I was in! Van Massey, son-in-law of one of the founders, the late Stewart Hartley, was the game’s host, divvying out wine corks to participants to write their names on, and then put the cork in a bowl to be drawn to win a bottle. But wait! You won without winning. Pick a prize! Mine was a Carolina Panthers yard flag. By the end of the evening everyone and I mean everyone had a prize, from T-shirts to gift baskets to restaurant meals.
I was asked to pick the winning cork from the bowl. Too bad, it was not mine, but I had my Panthers flag.
Ron Stowe talked about the history of Crime Stoppers. First he paid tribute to “Mr. Morgan,” who amicably replied, “Mr. Morgan was my father. I am Jim,” who has been a loyal supporter for the past 40 years. “In a nutshell, we take your money and pay people to tell the police department who are committing crimes. We get zero funding from the city or the government. All the money goes to solving crimes. We have a total volunteer board of directors (25). We advertise up to $5,000 per tip and have paid that on occasion. We work very closely with the police department. Earlier in the summer we initiated a ‘Firearm by Felon’ program to go after felons who possessed firearms. This is our only fundraiser, but we will be happy to take your money any time of the year.”
Next was the reverse raffle, with Rick Moss as emcee. He was great, and what a personality. Everyone was rapt as the eliminating numbers were called. But wait! They won prizes, too. In the end, the people holding the last four numbers split the $5,000 pot.
“Crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does,” solving crimes one tip at a time! Thank you, Crime Stoppers of High Point!
It’s supported solely by tax-deductible donations. To make a contribution, send your check to: Crime Stoppers of High Point, P.O. Box 2222, High Point, NC 27260. For more information call (336) 889-4000.
