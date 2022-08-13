Aha, so you thought the phrase “all for one and one for all” was originated by Alexander Dumas, author of “The Three Musketeers”! No, William Shakespeare, albeit in reverse, wrote it in 1594. Today “all for one, one for all” reigns in the Carolina Core, the region where the Piedmont Triad Partnership tries to attract new industries. The PTP (thank you, Loren Hill) brought distinguished guests and leaders of the Triad together to celebrate the area’s PGA Wyndham Championship. The Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center at High Point University hosted the Champions Breakfast. That was the beginning of my Wyndham weekend.

The conference center was glimmering with a special aura as I arrived at the early morning breakfast amid brisk conversation among the invited dignitaries. Even Steve Holmes, chairman and CEO of Wyndham Worldwide, attended! However, that special “glimmer” came from the 2022 World Series trophy won by the Atlanta Braves. Curiously I approached and was greeted by Brad Jones, the Braves’ vice president of partnership services, and James Cooper, partnership services coordinator, who showed me their sparkling championship rings. Sunglasses were needed.

