Aha, so you thought the phrase “all for one and one for all” was originated by Alexander Dumas, author of “The Three Musketeers”! No, William Shakespeare, albeit in reverse, wrote it in 1594. Today “all for one, one for all” reigns in the Carolina Core, the region where the Piedmont Triad Partnership tries to attract new industries. The PTP (thank you, Loren Hill) brought distinguished guests and leaders of the Triad together to celebrate the area’s PGA Wyndham Championship. The Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center at High Point University hosted the Champions Breakfast. That was the beginning of my Wyndham weekend.
The conference center was glimmering with a special aura as I arrived at the early morning breakfast amid brisk conversation among the invited dignitaries. Even Steve Holmes, chairman and CEO of Wyndham Worldwide, attended! However, that special “glimmer” came from the 2022 World Series trophy won by the Atlanta Braves. Curiously I approached and was greeted by Brad Jones, the Braves’ vice president of partnership services, and James Cooper, partnership services coordinator, who showed me their sparkling championship rings. Sunglasses were needed.
The Champions Breakfast was off to a great start. Mark Brazil, former tournament director (Bobby Powell is current tournament director) and current CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, spoke briefly and gave a tournament update, including news that the tournament was sold out. That is great news for all of us, especially because one of the recipients of the tournament’s foundation is the United Way of High Point!
Mike Fox, president and CEO of Piedmont Triad Partnership, spoke next, first thanking the tournament’s major sponsor, Truist Financial Corp., and its leadership. Fox also extended a special thanks to HPU President Nido Qubein (first lady Mariana Qubein greeted guests as they arrived). “Nido, you always know how to throw a party! This is a spectacular venue with the music and the food. It is awesome! More impressive is you just drive around the university and see what has been done here in the last 15 years. It is astounding. Thank you, Nido!” Fox continued, “This tournament is a premiere event for our entire region, and it happens in the Carolina Core each year.”
The featured highlight of the morning’s agenda was the Qubein interview, ala his PBS show, “Side by Side,” with Bill Rogers, CEO and chairman of Truist. It was both informative and amusing at times. Qubein began by saying, “Welcome to High Point, the city right in the middle of the American dream, someone takes risks, works hard, and surrounds himself with great leaders and this happens. That is what the Carolina Core is all about. Leadership comes together and believes in a cause.”
Qubein, who has been on the board of BB&T and now, after BB&T’s merger with SunTrust, Truist for 31 years, introduced Rogers. Graciously, Rogers gave much credit for leadership to Kelly King, who retired as CEO of Truist last year. There was serious talk, including concerning the merger of BB&T, with headquarters (and many employees) in Winston-Salem, and SunTrust, with headquarters (and many employees) in Atlanta. As you know I love the fun quips. Here’s one: Rogers told King there was so much uproar he could not even go out to dinner in Atlanta, to which King replied, “I can’t go out of my driveway!” It was a very interesting in-depth interview.
Let’s get to the golf course! My first mission was to meet with Jack Ryan. Jack is the grandson of my dear friend Chris Greene, a past High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year (and so much more), who is PGA tour manager. Remember Tiger Woods’ press conference when he announced he would play golf again? Tiger’s trainer was on one side and Jack Ryan was on the other. Proud grandmother Greene quickly sent the word out. I found his parents, Ed and Margaret Rose, who live in New Jersey, between the third and fourth hole with High Pointers Pam and Chuck Greene. Voila! Off to the media center for a photo!
I also saw volunteers Steve Key, former executive director of Open Door Ministries, and Dan Tarara, HPU chair of exercise science, doing their part in crowd control. It was hot and humid and fun. That made way for a stop at Margaritaville, where I saw Boun Phanhvanh working the register for Pepper Moon Catering, the official concessionaire of Wyndham. She is the High Point Central graduate whose arms were amputated after she was badly burned as a young child. She will be attending Appalachian State University. As I spoke to her, workmate Neecole Glover came over and gave her a big hug. It was so endearing.
I was back to the course on Friday and know I missed seeing many High Pointers. For sure I missed High Point Rotarians George White, Dave McCoy and Jack Hawks, who were “working” on the eighth hold. As penned in The Spokesman, the Rotarian newsletter, “two of the three can play golf, though the one that can’t (Dave McCoy) is decent at driving the golf cart.”
While sitting in the Truist Pavilion, I saw Sandy Dunbeck, director of High Point Economic Development Corp., and we talked about the breakfast. She told me, “Isn’t it wonderful that now the Triad’s leaders are coming to High Point (because of the Qubein Arena and Conference Center) for meetings?” Yes, it is!
Sunday was the big day. Thanks to HPU, I had a wonderful vantage point from its suite on the 18th green. Even Qubein dropped by looking very GQ in chic and fashionable casual wear. Very good look for you, Prez!
Sunday is the day I get together with my friend Harold Moose. He hosted an event with his wife, Donna, for the players’ wives at Furnitureland South, where he is director of public relations. I also saw Jeff Harris, CEO of Furnitureland South, and his beautiful and vivacious wife, Stacey!
Oh, I guess I forgot to mention there was golf. It was great too!
Together is better. Or as Carolina Core says, “Together we are unstoppable …More in the Core.”
