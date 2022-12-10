As we are in this special season of giving and gratitude let us often remember that acts of kindness and love can forever change people’s lives. It is never a goal to live in public housing, but as you will read, the High Point Housing Authority strives to encourage, enrich and offers opportunities for their residents to succeed. President and CEO Angela Jimenez, who lived in public housing herself, has been such a positive influence in their lives.

The 17th annual Pillars of Fame induction ceremony of the Housing Authority of High Point highlighted those who have lived in High Point public housing and gone on to be inspirational to others. The two Pillars of Fame recipients will have their portraits featured on pillars as an inspiration for current residents to overcome personal and systematic constraints to achieve success.

Trending Videos