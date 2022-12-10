As we are in this special season of giving and gratitude let us often remember that acts of kindness and love can forever change people’s lives. It is never a goal to live in public housing, but as you will read, the High Point Housing Authority strives to encourage, enrich and offers opportunities for their residents to succeed. President and CEO Angela Jimenez, who lived in public housing herself, has been such a positive influence in their lives.
The 17th annual Pillars of Fame induction ceremony of the Housing Authority of High Point highlighted those who have lived in High Point public housing and gone on to be inspirational to others. The two Pillars of Fame recipients will have their portraits featured on pillars as an inspiration for current residents to overcome personal and systematic constraints to achieve success.
Nine years ago, the Rising Star Award was established to honor to an outstanding current or graduating high school student. Four years ago, the Seeds to Success Scholarship Endowment Award Scholarship was established to improve the academic success of the youth of the Housing Authority. Currently the High Point Housing Authority has over 2,500 school-age children within its public housing and Section 8 programs. Wow!
Jimenez was the first to speak as she welcomed the guests with gratitude.
Board member Chuck Portaro introduced keynote speaker Jane Liebscher, president of United Way of Greater High Point, as “a face very familiar in the nonprofit community of High Point. Jane feels blessed to live out this mission every day by elevating our community and making a measurable difference in people’s lives.”
Liebscher’s message was that “each of us has been created in order that we might make a difference. We have within each one of us the power to change the world. We are all beautiful butterflies.”
The first “beautiful butterfly” to be honored was introduced by 2021 Pillars of Fame honoree Brett Carter, the associate vice chancellor and dean of students at UNC Greensboro. He has been in this column several times.
Carter said it was a “special honor” to present the Pillars of Fame Award to Dana Hines. She is the founder and CEO of Hines Health and serves as the primary provider for Eventus Whole Health PLLC. Upon receiving the award, Hines told of being a dropout and a teen mom. In addition, she was in an unhealthy relationship, working at a restaurant making $2.75 an hour plus tips. That is when she decided to go to the housing authority, hoping to get Section 8 housing.
“I was free, but this was only the beginning. I knew I wanted more out of life and to be able to provide a good life for my daughter. I knew that being a waitress would not afford me the life I wanted,” she said.
A friend told her about a job as a nursing assistant. She got the job. “I loved my new job. I loved taking care of people. A nurse told me I should go to nursing. I had earned my GED. My grandmother Dorothy Mack Ray told me that a four-year nursing degree would take me further than a two-year nursing degree. She was right. I was accepted to be an Aggie.”
It wasn’t an easy road, but she did it. “God put people in my path at the right time and right place. I want young people to know if you believe you can do something, you can! I am humbled at this award. I am grateful.”
The second 2022 Pillars of Fame honoree was Steven T. Kenan, senior pastor of Chosen Generation Outreach Deliverance Center. In acceptance he said, “I lived in Clara Cox in 1989. Living in the High Point Housing Authority, I developed a sense of community through the many programs. My love of outreach began as I was feeding the community and neighborhood kids without my parents’ permission. I had a passion for helping the elderly people by cleaning their homes, planting flowers, taking out their trash. That’s where my love for outreach began. Those memories and life lessons I will never forget. I would love to give honor to my parents, Steve and Margaret Keenan, who imparted in me the desire to want better and to dream big. God bless you all!”
Board member Gail Tuttle explained the Seeds to Success Scholarship Endowment Fund was established to assist the next generation in providing college tuition assistance. The fund hopes to generate donations of $25,000 or more annually from our community. Education is the key to success.
High Point Central Principal Matt Hettenbach had the honor of talking about two amazing young ladies. Darelsalam Karama, a 2022 graduate of Central High School, was the recipient of the Seeds to Success Scholarship. Her family immigrated from South Sudan, Africa, in 2018. She is a first-generation high school student who has excelled in academics and volunteerism. She is now attending High Point University, majoring in health sciences. She is an incredible young lady.
Sabrina Ibrahim was honored as the 2022 Rising Star Honoree. She is also a 2022 graduate of High Point Central. The list of her accomplishments, both academic and community service, could already fill this column. She is attending UNC Greensboro to become a medical social worker. Ibrahim said, “Thank you for helping me celebrate this milestone. I am extremely grateful to receive the Rising Star Award. I would like to thank God for getting me through life challenges. I would especially like to thank my mom (Threza Ibrahim) and my sister (Qaali) always being there for me throughout my journey. Despite the many challenges, my mom persisted. She’s been right by my side through thick and thin. I am grateful for everyone who has come into my life to make it better.”
What a wonderful thought for this season and throughout the year! Let us be thankful for everyone who has come into our lives, enriched, and made us better.
Congratulations to the honorees of the High Point Housing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.