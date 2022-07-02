This week I will deviate just a bit from my usual chronological order of events. This happens on occasion of timeliness, such as a Christmas column in July? Well, maybe that would work. This is the case of Juneteenth. On second thought, this will run in July, but Glenn Chavis’ very enlightening tour of Washington Street on behalf of High Point’s Juneteenth celebration just took place last Saturday.
It had been a while since I last visited Washington Street, I think to eat some of Becky and Mary’s (they have a sign up now — two, in fact!) delicious fried chicken. Even since then, things are changing on historic Washington Street.
I have known my friend Glenn Chavis, High Point’s African American historian extraordinaire, for, my goodness, over 15 years! I was excited when he invited me along for his tour of Washington Street, even if it was early on a Saturday morning.
Arriving with my neighbor Myron White, we gathered across from the “only two-story white house on Washington Street.” That house, the Robinson House, was built in the 1880s by John Robinson and his brother, who were brick masons and former slaves. Now the home shows its age and is in disrepair (but there are high hopes with a new owner). Chavis told me, “In its time, the Robinson Home rivaled any home in Emerywood. It had a parlor, a sitting room, a balcony. They would sit out on the balcony in the evening and drink lemonade (or maybe moonshine).”
One by one the group arrived. Among those were Richard Bennington, retired HPU professor of home furnishings; Jane Dagmi, managing director of High Point by Design; Janet Siler of Visit High Point; Jamie Amos, whose husband was the beloved late Fred Amos, member of the Collegiates; and the Rev. Henry and Gayle Simmons (wonderful to meet both of you). Chavis refers to Henry as his “PhD in history” since Henry is as much a history buff as Chavis (can that be?).
To begin, the group walked on Washington Street toward Centennial Street, the “boundary,” the dividing line separating the races, white High Point from Black High Point. Chavis said, “We were told not to go on the other side of Centennial” and added, “I’m sure they (whites) were told the same.”
As Chavis told stories of the vibrant community around Washington Street of years past, one story remains transfixed in my mind as he began: “There was a hospital, Guilford General Hospital, one and a half blocks from Centennial. They didn’t treat Black folks. My family came down from the mountains, and we are very fair. My grandfather, like he did in the mountains, he liked to sit around the old stoves, chew tobacco and spit in the stoves. His appendix erupted one day, and he was rushed to the hospital, and thinking he was white they operated on him. My step-grandmother Sue, who had darker skin, grabbed my father and went to the hospital to check on my grandfather. She walked in and said, ‘I came to check on my husband, Mr. Lloyd Chavis.’ She was told, ‘We don’t treat colored patients. We don’t even have a colored janitor.’ Immediately they did a room-by-room check until they found him and put my grandfather out when they found him. My father told me that story many times.”
I gasped after my friend Chavis, who by the way is the nephew of Carl Chavis (Carl Chavis YMCA) relayed that story. I just cannot fathom that depth of segregation and racial discrimination.
Yet during that time, “We had the highest economic base in the city of High Point at one time because we were forced to spend our money down here, and they (the whites) had no idea how much money we were spending down here. Yes, some people were paying the doctors (Like my friend the late Dr. Otis Tillman) with chickens, milk or whatever they had, and it was accepted. They suffered like anybody else. You are not going to pull a tooth from somebody’s mouth because they did not have any money.”
“We had our own post office. It was Station B. We had everything. At one time we had five doctors, two dentists, two taxi services, two hotels and an attorney practicing on this street, Washington Street! Now we have zero.” In a later conversation he told me they also had their own bus system, “It was called City Transit. We could sit anywhere on that bus we wanted. If someone had groceries, that bus (an old Dodge bus) would stop right in front of their house.”
We continued to walk down Washington Street past vacant lots, boarded store fronts, dilapidated houses. As I heard the words of Chavis and just like an old movie, I began to envision what Washington Street may have been like in its heyday. People hustling on the vibrant, bustling street going shopping for new clothes, going to the beauty shop, maybe an ice cream at the soda shop, a movie at the Ritz, shooting pool at the Ossie Davis (not the actor) pool hall (and bailbondsman), library, or going to the dentist (Dr. Eva Zieglar was not only the first woman dentist in High Point, she was also the first woman Black dentist in High Point!), the doctor.
We stopped before reaching the empty lot where the Kilby Hotel once stood. Chavis talks about the man who had the first cab company, Blue Ribbon Cab Co. “He loved to eat. He loved to cook. He was big. You couldn’t even see the stool when he sat down. He adopted a daughter named Sadie and gave Sadie that location for a cafe.” Just as Chavis was mentioning Miss Sadie, a man with gray hair and riding a bicycle stopped and said, “Did I just hear you say “Miss Sadie?” Chavis answered, “Yes sir!” The man said, “The best food there was. Her sweet potato pie!” Then he rode off.
We walked by the empty lot where the Kilby Hotel once was and then on to the grassy lea where the First Baptist Church once stood.
We stopped in front of the Ritz Theater. Chavis pointed to the second floor, noting that is where our wonderful Bob Brown, chair of the High Point University Board of Trustees and so much more, started his company, B & C Associates Inc., after returning from his illustrious career in Washington.
Chavis did give credit to Patrick Harman, who through the Hayden-Harman Foundation has done so much to bring awareness and opportunity to Washington Street. He has helped the Washington Street area in so many ways through Growing High Point, building a playground, offering hope and much more. His family owned the first telephone company in High Point, and Harman’s grandparents lived across Centennial. “Thank goodness,” said Chavis.
I didn’t touch on the schools, etc. There is so much more to tell, but that will be for another day.
Thank you, my friend Glenn Chavis!
