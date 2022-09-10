It is so hard to believe that summer has come and gone, although it didn’t seem like that during some of those hot days in July. As I sit in my air conditioning, the title of a 1990s horror film comes to mind, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Did you know that most of that film was shot in North Carolina? Southport and Duke University were among the primary locations for the cult classic. After reading this column, you will know at least a couple of things I did this past summer.

I was among a special group of ladies to form a panel, “Keeping Your Options Open” for the Summer Enrichment Series offered by the Housing Authority of High Point. In this particular instance, there was a panel for the young ladies and another for the young men. Christina Jolly, vice president of resident services, organized the panel and many more activities for the youth who live in the housing offered by the housing authority. It does much more than offer housing. Some other activities for youth include ARTZ Club, Big Chair Chess Club, LEAP (my friend Claire Robinson started this) and academics tutoring, financial literacy program and a Boys & Girls Club at Carson Stout.

