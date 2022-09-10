It is so hard to believe that summer has come and gone, although it didn’t seem like that during some of those hot days in July. As I sit in my air conditioning, the title of a 1990s horror film comes to mind, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Did you know that most of that film was shot in North Carolina? Southport and Duke University were among the primary locations for the cult classic. After reading this column, you will know at least a couple of things I did this past summer.
I was among a special group of ladies to form a panel, “Keeping Your Options Open” for the Summer Enrichment Series offered by the Housing Authority of High Point. In this particular instance, there was a panel for the young ladies and another for the young men. Christina Jolly, vice president of resident services, organized the panel and many more activities for the youth who live in the housing offered by the housing authority. It does much more than offer housing. Some other activities for youth include ARTZ Club, Big Chair Chess Club, LEAP (my friend Claire Robinson started this) and academics tutoring, financial literacy program and a Boys & Girls Club at Carson Stout.
Housing Authority President and CEO Angela Jimenez really cares about the people who live in public housing, and that is one of the reasons the upcoming Pillars of Fame was started. Now, being the inquisitive person I am, I just have to say this. When I read an earlier article I wondered, President and CEO Angela Jimenez, not Angela McGill? Did CEO and President Angela McGill get married? So “Sherlock” Mary Bogest was on the case. I called said, “Angela McGill, did you get married, and you didn’t tell me?” Yes, indeed she is now Angela Jimenez, happily and newly married to a wonderful guy she has known for several years. That is all I will say because she relishes her privacy. I am so happy for her!
Now back to those esteemed ladies on the panel. There was Gail Tuttle, who recently retired from High Point University as senior vice president. On a side note her husband, Mike, whom she met at HPU, also retired and they are enjoying their free time. Deb Walsh sat on my right, and what a pleasure meeting her. She is the dean of business, creative and performing arts at GTCC. On my right was Lyndsey Ayers, a darling whom I first met when she was still a student at HPU. Now she is assistant vice president for university relations. Then there was the personable Tasha Logan Ford, city manager of High Point, who presented everyone with a lovely bound notebook. Thank you, Tasha.
Constance Reynolds is director of development for Captivate Media. Her favorite motto is “Aspire to inspire before you expire!” Last but certainly not least was Michelle Lewis, who is the CEO of Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine. She was named one of the Outstanding Women in Business in May by Triad Business Journal.
The young ladies of the housing authority were impressive in that they all had aspirations in their education and their lives. It was a lively and fun discussion.
Two weeks later, the Summer Enrichment Series brought the boys and girls together for a tour of The High Point Enterprise. I joined them on this occasion as Publisher Nancy Baker led the tour, beginning in the newsroom. Farther on in the building, the presses were running at full speed as Baker explained that High Point is the printing hub for 15 Paxton Media Group newspapers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. As Baker was trying to speak above the presses, I was tempted to yell (as they did in the old movies), “Stop the presses!”
Everyone, including me enjoyed the tour.
I also made my first trip to Barker Street to the former Rankin United Methodist Church, now the home for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. To say that the building needs uplifting and renovation is an understatement. That is one reason why I, like many others in our community, were invited on a tour of the Southside Boys & Girls Club, then on to the David Hayworth Swimming Center, culminating at the Barker Street location for lunch, a video, and a tour of the former church.
Travis Moore, unit leader at Southside, was not only our bus driver (a very good driver) but also took us through the center, where the children were in all sorts of activities. They also have a splash pad and a multi-use court. As we toured the club, CEO Floyd Johnson talked about how the transformation would affect the children of High Point and their futures; though the Boys & Girls Clubs serve almost 1,700 youth, their goal is 2,500. As we walked through Southside, they were immersed in activities, games, basketball. There were smiles, friendships. We went to the David Hayworth Swimming Center on Cedrow Drive. On this day the youth of High Point were swimming, most who would never have had the opportunity to learn to swim. That could be a life saver to them. Again, to hear the laughter. I just wanted to jump in and join them!
Back on Barker Street touring the former church, the restoration and renovation exigencies did not even need to be pointed out. They were obvious. The plans for the former church’s transformation include converting the sanctuary into a fully equipped gymnasium, developing a teen center, creating an administrative floor for club offices, transforming an entire floor into an Elementary School Club Wing, and creating an activity hall with a commercial kitchen.
Yes, there are naming opportunities if you want to contribute! Yes, there are volunteering opportunities to help our youth, including tutoring, arts and crafts, teaching a special skill or joining a committee. Time and time again I hear what a wonderful community that we have in High Point.
I know Catherine Niebauer (Catherine@hpclubs.org) would love to hear from you.
