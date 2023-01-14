Everyone loves shortcuts. They save time, money and sometimes labor. Everyone loves some success at their endeavors. Success usually means praise, awards and sometimes adulation. Gardening success is generally described as having a “green thumb.” However, shortcuts are a lot easier to find than success. But between us gardeners, I have found a shortcut to a green thumb. What is a better gardening shortcut than planting plants which have won “green thumb awards?”

Each year, the national Garden Bureau (NGB) gives awards to a few plants that meet four criteria: uniqueness, technological innovation, ability to solve a gardening problem or provide a gardening opportunity. All these factors appeal to gardeners as they seek a “green thumb.” Award winners can be annuals, perennials, houseplants, flowers and even vegetables. Here are six winners for you to consider for your gardening in your green thumb pursuit.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

