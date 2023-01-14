Everyone loves shortcuts. They save time, money and sometimes labor. Everyone loves some success at their endeavors. Success usually means praise, awards and sometimes adulation. Gardening success is generally described as having a “green thumb.” However, shortcuts are a lot easier to find than success. But between us gardeners, I have found a shortcut to a green thumb. What is a better gardening shortcut than planting plants which have won “green thumb awards?”
Each year, the national Garden Bureau (NGB) gives awards to a few plants that meet four criteria: uniqueness, technological innovation, ability to solve a gardening problem or provide a gardening opportunity. All these factors appeal to gardeners as they seek a “green thumb.” Award winners can be annuals, perennials, houseplants, flowers and even vegetables. Here are six winners for you to consider for your gardening in your green thumb pursuit.
Many gardeners enjoy Elephant Ears (Colocasia esculenta) tropical type plants in their landscape. The large bulb/corms grow into plants about three feet tall and wide with large venous leaves of green that wave in the breeze reminiscent of a large elephant ear. This year’s annual green thumb winner is a colorful new variety called Royal Hawaiian Waikiki. The giant leaves (18 inches by 2 feet) sport colorful leaf centers and veins of white splashed with flamingo pink growing in full sun. Their compact clumping habit makes the plants ideal for poolside planting, containers, or accents in garden beds.
Another annual sharing the “Green Thumb” award is a plant I have never encountered called “Starflower Paper Moon.” A novelty bloom on each stalk is a small, pale blue blossom that forms decorative, bronze-colored geometric and globe-shaped seed heads that are papery in appearance. These seed pods are prized for both fresh and dried bouquets. Originating from Europe, the plants grow 2-3 feet tall and attract beneficial insects to the garden.
The “Green Thumb” award for vegetable growers went to “Sun Dipper” tomato. The small two-inch elongated tomato fruits are orange-red and look like little bowling pins in shape. Great for fresh eating on vegetable platters with ranch dip, the plants have great soil borne disease resistance. Touted to bear till frost, they look really edible.
Each year my landscape often sports a visually striking low growing purple Tradescantia, also known as “Wandering Jew,” which is an annual creeper when planted in the ground, or it can be placed in pots or hanging baskets for a vibrant bright decoration. A Green Thumb award was given this year to a new Tradescantia called “Pistachio White.” This non-cold hardy annual has a beautiful white variegation on each green striped leaf. It is a real eye-popper anywhere you put it. It grows 12 inches tall and 18-24 inches wide and will make a good winter houseplant.
For rose-lovers, “Rose Eau De Parfum Bubbly” presents big fragrant fully double rose blooms with high disease resistance. The blooms are champagne colored, hence its name. It blooms repeatedly from early spring until frost and is a medium grower to 3-4 feet tall. If you like fragrance, you will love this Bubbly.
A final Green Thumb awardee is a perennial Astilbe named “Dark Side of the Moon.” This dark leafed burgundy colored bloomer sports purple flower spears on tall stems rising above 18-24 inch mounds of deep chocolate burgundy colored leaves. To add to the appeal, emerging spring leaves are yellow with a dark margin and a glossy sheen as raspberry buds form above the foliage. The flower spikes can be cut for vases as well.
If you want a shortcut to success in gardening, you do need to have a dirty thumb which may evolve into a green thumb with these winners for 2023. Look for them this spring at your local garden center.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
