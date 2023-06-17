Goodness, gracious! This town has really turned into “Happening High Point”! Last weekend I went to an event, “Cocktail & Cleats,” at Congdon Yards for the Carolina Core Soccer Foundation in support of its Youth Academy. There was so much excitement, the attendance was so diverse and multigenerational! I will tell you about that later. Also coming up next week will be the Boys & Girls Club’s Stake & Burger fundraiser. Also coming up will be the Pink Ribbon Luncheon, the Triad United Rowing Club Wine Dinner (with the Lenny Peters Foundation), the TAG Gala and my Greek Trip Travelogue. This week’s column is one I occasionally like to write, and I call it my “potpourri” column. I hope you enjoy.

If you are a member of Costco, then you received your June issue of the “Costco Connection Magazine.” Go to page 15 and you will find a photo of High Pointer, master gardener and ultimate adventurer Martha Yarborough. This is the scenario: While on a hiking tour in Death Valley National Park, a group of folks who were from all over the United States met to board the bus to hike the sand dunes. As they gathered to board, Martha noticed that four hikers had on the same shirt! That shirt was bought at Costco. What are the odds? Martha from North Carolina, Reneé from Arizona, Margaret from Utah and Gail from Florida. A photo was taken. Reneé sent the photo to Costco, and they included it in their national magazine! You don’t need a Costco membership to see the magazine, just Google it!