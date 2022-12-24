“It takes a village to raise a child.”
When I think of that quote, it often leads me to consider people such as youth ministers, coaches and teachers who are instrumental in raising our children. I can now add another group of critical persons to that list — our school bus drivers.
Recently, I shadowed one of our amazing bus drivers, Nancy Gibson. We met on a Wednesday in early December at 5:45 a.m. It was cold, dark, and raining. That didn’t deter Nancy. Along with 50 co-workers, they were ready to transport over 5,000 children, safely and securely, to our schools.
While each of our school bus drivers are special, Nancy stands out. She drives bus No. 902. More to the point, she IS bus 902. You see, Nancy drives the same route every school day. That means she may pick up and interact with the same children for years. That’s twice a day, 10 times per week, 40 weeks a year. Yes, that’s 400 interactions with each child. That’s 400 hellos, 400 “how are you today,” 400 “I’m glad to see you,” 400 “I love you” each year. And Nancy has been driving a school bus for 18 years.
Nancy tells me she has a passion for kids. That’s what drives her. She really gets to know her kids. She shares about the challenges kids face, socially, just trying to fit in. She talks about those special days, like when a child gets a new pair of shoes. That is a great day for that child. She will make a point to call out — “nice shoes” or “nice outfit” or “you look nice today.” She realizes most kids want, and need, that attention.
Nancy then shared one of her favorite memories. She said when a student has a presentation or a performance that they are asked to invite their parent or guardian, on more than one occasion, when a parent could not attend, the student has asked to invite Ms. Gibson. She said that makes her feel real special, like she’s making a positive difference in their lives.
I asked what could make her role even better. She said respect. She said sometimes school bus drivers feel they are forgotten. So much attention is on the teachers, as it should be. But the school bus drivers have an important and at times difficult job too. She said school bus drivers, like anyone, just want to know they are appreciated and that the community cares about them; that they matter.
As my shadowing ended, I told Nancy how much I learned in just a few hours, not just about our kids, our schools, and our buses, but about life. I asked what she would do the next morning, half kidding, knowing that she would be right there, before 6 a.m., on bus 902 to pick up her kids. She said, “Well, tomorrow, yes, much the same, but not on Friday.” I learned that on Friday, at least with the elementary school kids, she has them sing a song — “Hurray, it’s Friday.” And then, when they get off the bus on Friday afternoon, she gives each child a treat — this is her idea — because she wants every child to know that they are truly loved.
Matthew Thiel is the president of Signature Wealth Strategies in High Point.
