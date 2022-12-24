Bus driver

Nancy Gibson says she tries to make each of the children riding her bus every school day feel loved.

 MATT THIEL

“It takes a village to raise a child.”

When I think of that quote, it often leads me to consider people such as youth ministers, coaches and teachers who are instrumental in raising our children. I can now add another group of critical persons to that list — our school bus drivers.

Matthew Thiel is the president of Signature Wealth Strategies in High Point.

