The baseball biographies all say the same thing: Luke Appling was a notorious hypochondriac. The man complained so much about all his aches and pains — backaches, headaches, joint pains, you name it — that his Chicago White Sox teammates actually took to calling him “Old Aches and Pains.”
For all his ailments, though — real or imagined — Appling never got sick of telling people where he was from: High Point, North Carolina.
“One thing he would always tell people,” recalled Appling’s son, Luke Appling III. “He would always say, ‘I’m a Tarheel.’ He wasn’t ashamed of it — he was proud to be from North Carolina.”
Appling, who was born in High Point, didn’t live here long — maybe a couple years at most — but his High Point roots were deep enough to make him a proud Tarheel for life … and, most recently, an inductee into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted posthumously Friday night in Raleigh, along with 10 other sports figures with North Carolina connections.
“This is a great honor, and I’m proud for Dad,” said Appling’s son, who lives in Port Orange, Florida, and who planned to attend the induction ceremony with his wife, daughter, son and son’s wife. “I’m glad we’ll get to be there to represent him.”
Lucius Benjamin Appling Jr. was born in High Point on April 2, 1907. His son, now 78, doesn’t know exactly how long his father lived here, but he knows it wasn’t long before the family settled in the Atlanta area, and that’s where his father grew up.
“I can’t swear to any of this,” he said, “but the story I was told was that my grandfather (Lucius Appling Sr.) was a furniture maker. I think they relocated from the Atlanta area to High Point and eventually ended up moving back to the Atlanta area. I don’t think he was in High Point very long.”
Appling grew up loving baseball. He played at Fulton High School and Oglethorpe College, both in Atlanta, before signing with the Atlanta Crackers of the Southern Association in 1930. With the Crackers, he was a solid hitter but a shaky-fielding shortstop.
That same year, the Crackers were sold, and Appling wound up with the White Sox, the only Major League team he would ever play for.
In Chicago, though he started slowly, Appling became a steady fielder and one of the most consistent hitters ever to play the game, routinely hitting over .300 and finishing the 1936 season with a .388 batting average, good enough to win the American League batting title and make the All-Star Game. He would win the batting title again in 1943 and make six more All-Star Game appearances.
For his career, Appling batted .310 and collected 2,749 hits, enough to put him in 57th place among all Major Leaguers.
Appling retired after the 1950 season, then spent more than three decades coaching. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1964.
When looking back at Appling’s career, it’s sometimes more fun to look at the stories than the stats. The tales of Appling’s hypochondria, for example, were legendary.
“When Appling was around,” sportswriter Maury Allen once said, “the real blunder was to ask him, ‘How do you feel?’ It would sometimes take half an hour before he stopped telling you.”
On one occasion, he told his manager he couldn’t play because he was dying.
Literally.
But Appling’s alleged ailments rarely resulted in a poor performance at the plate — quite the opposite, in fact.
“His manager always said if Dad was complaining, he was gonna have a good game,” Luke Appling III said.
In addition to his aches and pains, Appling was also notorious for his uncanny ability to foul off pitches, which not only frustrated opponents’ pitchers but on at least one occasion infuriated White Sox management.
The story goes that Appling asked the team’s business manager for several baseballs so he could autograph them for fans. The official refused, explaining that the balls cost $2.75 apiece — a hefty expense during the Depression.
Appling stormed out of the room, and that afternoon in his first at-bat he fouled off 10 straight pitches into the stands, then turned to glare at the business manager in the owner’s box.
“That’s $27.50,” Appling supposedly yelled, “and I’m just getting started!”
Appling’s other claim to fame came in the 1982 Cracker Jack Old Timers Game, in which the 75-year-old shortstop led off the game with a home run off Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn.
“The ironic thing about that,” Appling’s son said, “was that Dad agreed to play in that game on one condition — that he could lead off and not play in the field, because he didn’t want to have to run. He’d fallen that winter on the ice and hurt his hip. And then he hit that home run and had to run the bases. It looked like he wasn’t going to make it all the way around.”
When Appling died in 1991, at the age of 83, he was remembered as a loving husband and father, a Hall of Fame baseball player, a noted hypochondriac and one of baseball’s most talented and beloved characters.
Oh, and because he was born in High Point, he was — and always will be — remembered as a proud Tarheel.
