Like you, I have read about the numerous innovators in residence at High Point University. These influential leaders include giants in their fields of expertise. To name just a few: Steve Wozniak, Apple cofounder; Marc Randolph, Netflix cofounder; Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO; Dean Cain, actor, producer and television presenter; Dr. Ellen Zane, former CEO of Tufts Medical Center. I knew these titans mentored the students at HPU, but naturally I was inquisitive and wanted to get a closer glance at the interaction between an innovator and the students.
Fortunately, I had that opportunity recently when Byron Pitts, American journalist, author, and coanchor of ABC’s “Nightline” came to HPU and spent time with the students at the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. I had a big surprise when unexpectedly I also met another innovator-in-residence that day. You just never know who you will meet at HPU.
I met Pitts once a couple years earlier (B.P., i.e., Before the Pandemic) when I had the opportunity to dine at 1924 Prime with him, HPU President Nido Qubein (thank you for that invite), Bob Brown, chair of HPU Board of Trustees, Jim Himes, WGHP general manager, a couple of students and a few others. I was now very interested in observing his interaction with the students.
I walked into the HPU television studio with student Kendahl Brown for his communication class. I asked his hometown, his major, etc. He is a junior from West Orange, New Jersey, majoring in sports management and wants to get a job in marketing. His job in the studio was in the control room.
The studio was set up as a newsroom, and several of the students had produced segments for the HPU newscasts. As I walked in, Byron Pitts welcomed me, and we recounted our previous meeting. SPOILER ALERT! Here’s what he tells them (30 seconds), “Hey, HPU graduates! Congratulations to you, congratulations to your families who no longer have to write those checks. What a wonderful day for you and your families. I know how big the dream; we know how hard you worked. I’m so very proud of you. So now with God’s grace go out and change the world, and the High Point University motto is: Choose to be extraordinary!”
And what an extraordinary day. I witnessed the interaction not between one innovator-in-residence but two! Yes! Can you believe it? However, I didn’t know it at the time! I asked the professor who was helping the students in the control room to be in the photo. To my complete amazement it was only later that I found out that this man wasn’t just any professor. This was Joe Michaels, HPU broadcaster in residence, who was the director of NBC’s “Today” for 22 years and has received eight Emmy Awards! After retiring from his “Today” he joined HPU’s faculty and serves as associate professor of media production and entrepreneurship. Wow! You just never know who you will see at HPU.
Before the cameras were ready to roll, my friend Virginia (Ginny) McDermott, dean of the School of Communication, came into the studio to greet Pitts. We met when we served on the board of the High Point Arts Council.
There was “quiet on the set” as Pitts would interview the six student producers on-air after their pre-taped segments ran. Between segments, Pitts’ interaction with the student camera operators, stage manager, grips, gaffers etc., was so personable, lightheartedly making them feel comfortable and at ease. He would give them pointers and even told them that after 40 years on TV, he would still get nervous, and that was a good thing.
Anna Harris, co-producer of Q News Network, which is a site about gaming, already looked so professional I didn’t even realize she was a student. She also produced one of the segments. She explained that this story was a diversion from her typical serious investigative segments. Hers was on the popular web word game Wordle created by Josh Wardle. It was an interesting interview with Pitts as he had fun with Harris: “I must tell you, I never heard of Wordle before. I am an old man!” She explained that it was a word game, and there were different games it inspired, such as Worldle for geography, Heardle for music or Nerdle for math. To that Pitts asked, “Is there one for pizza toppings? I would be good at that one!” Harris did not miss a beat: “We could invent one and that would be the next big thing!” Pitts then asked, “Should we tell them?” Harris nodded. She has a job after graduation in May as a multimedia journalist at WCSC-TV in Charleston, South Carolina. Pitts asked if her parents were proud. She answered, “They are insanely proud, and I am getting paid!”
I think she is a rising star!
David Kleinschuster impressed Pitts not only with his camera movement in his segment interviews but also through his professed faith. Kleinschuster is from Elizabeth City and was also featured in an earlier segment about the ROTC program. Pitts said, “Thank you for your commitment to this great nation. You also talk very openly about your faith. Was that difficult for you to talk that openly?” KLeinschuster answered, “Absolutely not. My relationship with God is ultimately Number One. God led me to journalism. I came to High Point thinking I would be a neuroscience major. I was born deaf. It took me 10 years of speech therapy to learn how to talk, but the biggest thing from that is that God has enabled me to speak. I have been called to speak. I am in the Army Reserves as well as ROTC learning to lead. This has been and continues to be a journey of faith.”
This was just a peek into the innovators-in-residence, but what a peek it was!
Have a wonderful week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.