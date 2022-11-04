You’ve no doubt heard the adage that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Some people counter that this isn’t true if some of the boats have holes in them. In addition to rising tides and fixing boats, I’d like to add that there is another way to raise the water level: put a lot more boats in the water.
This is exactly what’s been happening in High Point. The tide is rising because more boats are getting put in the water and the boats already there are getting fixed.
One powerful initiative making this happen is Thrive High Point. With an early commitment of $500,000, High Point University challenged others to invest in Thrive. Many public and private partners have responded to this challenge and funded our city’s minority entrepreneurship initiative.
Launched in 2021, the leaders of Thrive hoped to engage a hundred or so businesses in their first year. At the recent Thrive Summit, keynoted by President Nido Qubein, they announced that they had supported well over 300 entrepreneurs and small businesses. Key to Thrive’s success has been the partners it has had at the table, like HPU, the High Point Community Foundation, Change Often LLC, Pinnacle, the National Institute of Minority Economic Development and Business High Point.
The energy was palpable during the Thrive summit. New relationships were forming. New connections being forged. Over and over, I heard people remark how they’d finally found their people through Thrive. They finally felt heard, encouraged, part of a community, and energized to take their business to the next level.
For years, Christian theologians have insisted on the importance of work. Work can’t just be seen as the curse put on Adam when he was thrown out of the garden. Rather, work is how humans live into the image of God – God the Creator. Work in this sense is bigger than our jobs.
The US Catholic Bishops put it succinctly in their pastoral letter on the economy in 1986. They said, “All work has a threefold moral significance.” It’s the primary way people exhibit self-expression, it’s how we provide for our basic needs, and it’s how we contribute back to our community. As a city we are morally responsible to cultivate a dynamic, engaging and inclusive work environment, so our citizens can live into the image of God.
Thrive is one way our city does this. Another is The Generator at Congdon Yards. This space on the first floor includes world-class woodworking machinery that individuals could never afford or access on their own. And, yet, here it is, challenging designers and entrepreneurs to test out their ideas, build prototypes, and experiment with different materials.
If you’re around the Generator much, you can hear community forming and see the self-expression of innovators come to life. High Point is home to more world-class designers, fabricators and creative-types than most any other city our size. We are an international hub, and Congdon Yards provides the community living room that brings us all together to share that creativity, energy and community.
Here’s what we know: there are 68,871 small firms in the Greensboro-High Point area, and 56,000 of them don’t have any employees – they’re just an individual entrepreneur. These small firms account for 98% of all firms in the county. They provide 153,000 jobs (40% of all jobs), and $22.5 billion in sales (25% of all sales).
People in High Point are hungry for the infrastructure to support entrepreneurship and small businesses. When we provide technical assistance, access to capital, and access to machinery, people flock to it. As humans created in God’s image, we yearn to find ways to build, create, provide for our families and contribute to our communities.
Our challenge is that High Point needs more support systems for our population to realize its full entrepreneurial potential. We need to dream big, to imagine new ways to empower and equip entrepreneurs and small businesses. And if we do, we will see the fullness of God’s image reflected in all our neighbors.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the executive director of the Center for Community Engagement and associate professor of Religion and Philosophy at High Point University. He can be reached at jblosser@highpoint.edu.
