A new 9/11 memorial in High Point began with a simple piece of steel, but it ends up with a piece of your heart.
“It’s just stunning,” says Patrick Davis, executive director of the Heroes Center, whose idea it was for the city to have its own public 9/11 memorial. “It goes way beyond what I anticipated. It’s a work of craftsmanship that’s not only stunning to look at, but it’s something you can actually touch — you can touch a piece of this history and interact with the scenery and the imagery.”
The memorial, titled “Tribute In Time,” was unveiled last weekend and is now on display in The Commons at Congdon Yards.
Designed by Justin Stabb of Stabb Designs, the striking memorial incorporates a 3¼-inch steel cube — an actual chunk of debris recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers in New York City — in the center of a clock face. The New York City skyline — as it appeared before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — is etched onto the face of the clock. Its hands, embedded into the steel cube, remain frozen at 8:46 a.m., the exact moment when the first of the two towers was slammed into by a hijacked airplane.
“It’s the idea of time standing still,” Stabb explains. “Time stood still on 9/11, and everybody can remember where they were and what they were doing when it happened.”
Accompanying the clock is a plaque with a brief description of the memorial and an explanation of how “it is meant to honor the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks on our country on September 11, 2001, and keep us all from forgetting that moment.”
Davis actually hit on the idea of a 9/11 memorial in the summer of 2021, hoping it could be pulled together in time for the 20th anniversary of the attacks. He approached David Griffin Jr., president of D.H. Griffin Cos. — the Greensboro demolition company contracted to clean up the site where the towers had collapsed — and Griffin gifted him the steel cube now featured in the center of the memorial.
The project bogged down, though.
“I went looking for a creative artisan who could make that piece of steel into something,” Davis recalls. “I had no idea what I was looking for. I just knew High Point did not have a memorial, but I couldn’t find anybody who could make something of significance out of that piece of steel.”
Fast-forward to earlier this year, when Davis resumed his efforts to get a memorial made. One day his search led him to Congdon Yards, with the steel cube in tow, and he bumped into Stabb.
“I told him why I was there, having no idea what his background was, and he said, ‘My company wants this project,’ ” Davis says.
State Reps. Jon Hardister and John Faircloth helped Davis procure a $10,000 state grant to pay for the memorial, and finally the ball was rolling.
Stabb fabricated the face of the clock from 1¼-inch-thick steel, and got Cranford Silk Screen to digitally print the New York City skyline on its face. The 12 hour marks on the clock are made of bronze, while the clock hands were made from brass. The date on the clock’s face — 9/11/2001 — was made from a stainless-steel plate with brass numbers.
“I was beyond pleased with how it came out,” Stabb says. “It was really rewarding to put it on that pedestal for the first time. To see it there in its raw beauty was pretty profound.”
The memorial was unveiled Sunday at Truist Point, during the Heroes Center’s 9/11-themed luncheon honoring first responders. It was unveiled by Cole Masear, a Gold Star mother whose son, Army Spc. Jacob Carroll, was killed in 2010 during a mission in Afghanistan.
“The unveiling was breathtaking,” Davis says. “The crowd initially wasn’t sure what to do — it’s like they were stunned. There was some clapping, but then there was just this hushed stillness when they came up closer to look at it. They just stood and stared at it.”
You might say it was as if time stopped.
Again.
