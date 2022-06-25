Have I ever told you I love High Point? I truly do. My late husband, Stanley, and I moved here from New York under difficult circumstances, not knowing much about High Point other than it was the furniture capital of the world. Little did we know at the time that we were fated to belong here in this caring, wonderful community. Thank you, High Point!
It continues to be my pleasure to tell you about the amazing events and people of our community. There are so many I can hardly keep up and am running behind. So, in the coming weeks you will read about the High Point Arts Council’s Speakeasy, Salvation Army’s Champion of Hope, High Point Literary League and much more.
I couldn’t attend this next event this year as I was at another event that evening. I have yet to discover how to be at two events at the same time.
The Theatre Art Galleries Gala is one of those events that High Pointers look forward to each year. There is great food, art, camaraderie, a super silent auction, all held on the lawn of a very gracious homeowner. The gracious homeowner this year was Doug Witcher.
I looked to TAG Executive Director Jeff Horney to fill me in on the evening. He began very poetically, “The weather was very unsettled, with threats of thunderstorms and tornadoes. But the sun came out and it was a beautiful evening!”
I envisioned the beautiful display as he told me that Lisa Hawley of Southern Roots provided the delicious food. She is simply remarkable. I have also personally seen her take at-risk children under her wing. What an angel! Her non-profit, Feeding Lisa’s Kids, run through her church, Wesley Memorial, is devoted to feeding the children of High Point who otherwise have little or no food in their home! If I remember correctly, in high school or even earlier Lisa would collect blankets for the homeless. That is Lisa Hawley.
John Paulin of Grassy Knoll made sure everything looked beautiful. His artistry is always spectacular. Then with Shane Key providing the music, the evening was set.
John Paulin is instrumental in the entire setup and making everything look beautiful. We could not do it without him! And music was provided by Shane Key. The rain held off until about 9. Some of the crowd had thinned out, and those left retreated under one of the many tents and were happily making final bids on art with drinks in hand! A perfect ending!
Horney told me: “We had around 350 attends and it was a lively crowd with everyone so happy to gather in person again after two years of COVID postponements. We had art from over 50 artists and an abundance (130) of additional items up for bids. The event raised over $150,000 after all expenses! The proceeds from Gala help to support the ongoing programs of TAG, including upcoming summer camps, after-school programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs, along with our ongoing exhibition programs. Gala chair was Courtney Best and co-chair was Donna Cumby. The raffle painting (‘Here Comes the Sun’ by Kim Hassold) brought in over $8,700 in raffle ticket sales!”
Horney also added, “As you know TAG is relocating to Congdon Yards by the end of the summer (we hope!). We will occupy 11,000 square feet with lots of gallery space and multiple classrooms for the basic art classes, plus new offerings like ceramics and glass fusion, plus a gift shop featuring lots of cool items! It will be exciting to be a part of High Point’s ‘new downtown,’ and we look forward to collaborating with our new neighbors to provide new creative experiences for everyone in our area.”
A lot going on!
There was also a lot going on in Jamestown last Saturday. It was the Piedmont Triad Supports the Ukraine benefit held at The Deck. The proceeds went to the World Central Kitchen. The event featured Ukrainian art, crafts and desserts, raffle prizes and dance lessons from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. This is the studio that partners with High Point Communities in Schools for Dancing with the High Point Stars.
Most of the dance instructors are from the Ukraine, and both of my dance partners, Alosha Anatoliy and Grygorii Mishura (he and his wife, Nina, are expecting a baby girl in November), are from Kyiv, where my newly discovered Jewish grandfather was born.
Even as I drove on Main Street in Jamestown, I could hear the music emanating from the festive gathering. While the war in Ukraine has been catastrophic to the families who are still in the Ukraine, there was joy.
My friend the beautiful Dasha Chube is a dance instructor and studio manager. Her childhood town of Kharkiv was nearly destroyed, forcing her father, grandfather, and sister to flee with few belongings. They arrived in Greensboro about 10 days ago to live with Dasha — who gave birth to her youngest, Nickolai, just eight months ago — and her family.
It saddens me when I think of all the families in the Ukraine who have been driven from their homes or who are in constant fear just as in the bombing raids of World War II. These people live just like we do, in nice homes. They go to work, school, church. I think what if that happened here, to us, to me? Yet, as I see Dasha’s family around her, they are smiling. They are together.
I looked around at the Ukrainian food. Dasha came up to me and said, “Mary, you have to try this Russian honey cake!” I wasn’t going to be tempted by anything sweet, but this Russian honey cake or Medovik cake was made by her sweet mother (I danced with her in a group showcase). I couldn’t resist. This was a square of the larger 12-layer cake, packaged very carefully by Dasha’s newly arrived sister, Nataliia. It was delicious and worth the calories.
Pray for Ukraine. Be thankful we live in America.
