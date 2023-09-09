Today’s column is “a little bit of this and a little bit of that.” First, we’ll go back to the Wyndham Championship Breakfast held at High Point University’s Qubein Center. This breakfast was uplifting in so many ways as it not only celebrated the Wyndham Championship but also the economic gains of our region as we are “better together,” or as Loren Hill, director of Carolina Core, would say, there’s “More in the Core” representing 16 economic development partnerships, including the High Point Economic Development Corp.

Mike Fox is one busy guy. He serves as president of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, continues his private law practice and is chair of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He began, “I have one of the best jobs in the world because I get to stand up here and talk about all of the great things in our economy that all the people in this room are driving!” Fox thanked President Nido Qubein and HPU for hosting the event and added, “In addition to the great things that Nido does at HPU and throughout the community, he also is co-chair (with Bobby Long and Donald Flow) of our PTP board.”