Today’s column is “a little bit of this and a little bit of that.” First, we’ll go back to the Wyndham Championship Breakfast held at High Point University’s Qubein Center. This breakfast was uplifting in so many ways as it not only celebrated the Wyndham Championship but also the economic gains of our region as we are “better together,” or as Loren Hill, director of Carolina Core, would say, there’s “More in the Core” representing 16 economic development partnerships, including the High Point Economic Development Corp.
Mike Fox is one busy guy. He serves as president of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, continues his private law practice and is chair of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He began, “I have one of the best jobs in the world because I get to stand up here and talk about all of the great things in our economy that all the people in this room are driving!” Fox thanked President Nido Qubein and HPU for hosting the event and added, “In addition to the great things that Nido does at HPU and throughout the community, he also is co-chair (with Bobby Long and Donald Flow) of our PTP board.”
Fox started with great news (if he could only get grocery prices to go down or even doggie treats!), “We have had a heck of a couple of years. N.C. was named the No. 1 state for business for the second year in a row. That is very rare. A major reason is what is happening right here in the Carolina Core.” He continued to say the creation of jobs and bringing businesses to our area have outpaced goals. Things have moved from “We are going to do this” to “We have done this.” He listed the Boom Supersonic site. He mentioned Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, and said, “Toyota is the gift that keeps on giving.” By the way, Suggs just joined HPU as its Technology Executive in Residence in the Access to Innovators Program, joining others such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and actor and producer Dean Cain, to name a few. Fox continued to name other significant investments.
U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., who most recently honored Qubein in the U.S. Senate, also spoke, “As a lifelong North Carolinian, I am proud of the record-breaking economic momentum that has welcomed the most innovative companies not only to our state but to this region of Carolina Core.” Then he jokingly added, “Mike (Fox) said I would get a nickel for every time I said, ‘Carolina Core.’ ” Then he added, “I will continue to use my time in Washington to welcome people to our great state.”
Next Qubein conducted one of his masterful interviews with Travel & Leisure’s Mike Brown and Geoff Ballotti, CEO of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Will we see that on PBS’s “Side by Side with Nido Qubein”?
We will go from economic health to mental health. When I say mental health, this is in relation to dementia and a leading form of dementia, Alzheimer’s. The String & Splinter Club in partnership with the High Point Regional Health Foundation sponsored a luncheon featuring Dr. Trey Bateman, who is co-leader of Wake Forest Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology, clinical co-leader of its Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, and his specialties are behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry.
The dining room was filled at The String to listen to Bateman, who was quite impressive in his presentation. It was reassuring to learn that simple forgetfulness, such as “Why did I come into this room?” or momentarily forgetting names, etc., are perfectly normal as we age. What is not normal is repeatedly getting lost in familiar places, overly repeating oneself, a forgetfulness that causes problems in activities of daily living, driving, managing things around the house, chores and hobbies.
Thankfully for many, he said, “No matter our age, we all experience memory confusion, and more frequently as we get older. Forgetting names is not uncommon. we’ve all had instances where we think, ‘I should know who that person is.’ ” He also addressed the business side of dementia, and that is most insurance plans do not cover the cost of caring for someone who suffers from a cognitive disease. That, as we know, can be quite expensive and can be a huge burden to the family.
Bateman told us there is so much research going on concerning dementia and Alzheimer’s. But he cautioned about some of those “memory supplements” advertised on television. He said, “The only thing they are effective at is removing about $60 from your wallet!” I really can’t do his presentation justice in this space, so if you ever get a chance to hear Bateman, do. Our hospital system is so fortunate to have young, excellent doctors. He spoke about the genetics of dementia, lifestyles of remaining socially engaged, reducing blood pressure, etc. There are ongoing studies concerning the cells of dementia and perhaps the abilities to change their structure. Medicine is amazing, and so was Bateman. Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day.
Finally, a word about the Rotary Club of High Point, which had its annual golf tournament in memory of Owen Bertschi (Crescent Ford) earlier this summer at Willow Creek Country Club. I rode one of the beverage carts (darn, the non-alcohol one) with High Point’s “Mr. Rotary,” Dave McCoy. The money raised from this fundraiser and the annual BBQ & Raffle go to help many organizations in our community. Most recently the Rotary Club of High Point distributed funds to HorsePOWER, The High Point Arts Council, The United Way of Greater High Point and the Rotary Foundation.
Don’t miss the BBQ & Raffle on Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Eat in or take out. You could also be a sponsor; contact Ricardo Siordia at 336-420-5919.
We are High Point strong!
