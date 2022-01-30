HIGH POINT
Garrison Keillor’s abbreviated biography on the High Point Theatre website may say he is “in retirement,” but do not be fooled.
Keillor is no more “in retirement” than Lake Wobegon is “in Minnesota.” Oh sure, Lake Wobegon — which Keillor made famous on his beloved radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” and in numerous books — is the quintessential Minnesota small town, but it’s fictional.
Just like Keillor’s biographical retirement claim.
Keillor, who will perform Friday evening at the High Point Theatre, no longer produces “A Prairie Home Companion” — a popular Minnesota Public Radio program for more than four decades — but in his “retirement” he’s written a memoir and several other books, a musical and a screenplay, and he continues to host a daily podcast called “The Writer’s Almanac” and write a couple of columns a week for newspapers and online platforms.
Oh, and he still makes frequent public appearances, such as the one scheduled for High Point this week.
And this is supposed to be retirement?
Keillor, 79, chuckled at the question during a recent telephone interview from Manhattan, where he was working on — well, we’re not sure what he was working on, but suffice it to say he was working.
“Well, ‘Prairie Home Companion’ was what I would call overwork — it was workaholism,” Keillor said. “I look back on that time and it was great pleasure — I loved my work — but I really was absent from my family, and I feel bad about that. I just went blindly forward. I had an intense schedule.”
And now?
“I retired in the sense that I have no deadlines, other than performances,” Keillor continued. “I will be in High Point when I’m supposed to be there, and I’ll go onstage at the time I’m supposed to walk out, but other than that, I live at a different pace now. But I still wake up every morning looking forward to what I’m going to do.”
For one thing, Keillor still enjoys taking the stage, where he’ll deliver one of his signature nostalgia-and-humor-filled “News From Lake Wobegon” monologues, evoking the small-town imagery and characters that endeared him to his loyal legion of listeners for so many years.
“The town is changing — my people are fading away,” he says of the fictional town. “I did Lake Wobegon for 40-some years, and nobody ever died. Now I do the news, and I like to talk about delivering eulogies at funerals for people I did not like when they were alive.”
Keillor also promises to lead the audience in an old-fashioned sing-along of hymns and patriotic songs, ranging from “America the Beautiful” and “My Country Tis of Thee” to “Amazing Grace,” “Nearer My God To Thee” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” He says it’s one of his favorite parts of his show — and audiences love it, too.
“The gospel music in the church I knew is fading away,” says Keillor, explaining that he grew up in the evangelical church. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but I do want to pay homage to it while I still can. People will sing these songs with me, and they know the words, and in 10 years this will no longer be true. I feel as if I need to give them this opportunity, because it means a lot to them — to stand up there and sing an old hymn from their childhood, it just means the world to them.”
The evening will also include Keillor singing bass with the Hopeful Gospel Quartet, a musical ensemble borne of his “Prairie Home Companion” days.
You can also expect Keillor, who turns 80 this summer, to wax humorous about the good and bad of growing old, as he does in his recent book, “Serenity At 70, Gaiety At 80.” Throw in a couple of Keillor’s quirks — he’ll sing a few self-penned sonnets and recite his 10 favorite limericks — and you have the makings of an entertaining evening.
After decades on the national stage, Keillor commands a smaller spotlight these days. Although some of that is by his own choice, some of it also likely stems from allegations of sexual impropriety lodged against him in 2017 by women he had worked with. Keillor’s longtime broadcasting partner, Minnesota Public Radio, terminated its business relationships with him, and he became another casualty of the so-called “Me Too” movement.
Keillor denied any wrongdoing, and he remains busy to this day — even if it’s less busy than he used to be.
But retired? Hardly.
jtomlin@hpenews.com 336-888-3579
