When Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC’s Nightline and High Point University’s Journalist in Residence, gave the invocation at the 51st annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast at High Point University, Pitts quoted Maya Anjelou, “Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.” That is such a beautiful thought it has made No. 1 on my New Year’s resolution list. What is No. 2? Lose those unwanted pounds. But seriously, what an incredible gift it is to be a “rainbow” in someone’s life. It is all about the gifts we give.

The Community Clinic gives the gift of health care to people who do not have medical insurance or are underinsured. I am in awe of Executive Director Molly Jordan, their medical staff and the volunteers who together provide the beacon of hope to the most vulnerable in need in our community.

Trending Videos