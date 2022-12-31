When Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC’s Nightline and High Point University’s Journalist in Residence, gave the invocation at the 51st annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast at High Point University, Pitts quoted Maya Anjelou, “Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.” That is such a beautiful thought it has made No. 1 on my New Year’s resolution list. What is No. 2? Lose those unwanted pounds. But seriously, what an incredible gift it is to be a “rainbow” in someone’s life. It is all about the gifts we give.
The Community Clinic gives the gift of health care to people who do not have medical insurance or are underinsured. I am in awe of Executive Director Molly Jordan, their medical staff and the volunteers who together provide the beacon of hope to the most vulnerable in need in our community.
Puttin’ on the Grits is the Community Clinic’s signature fundraiser and is held in the community center of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. I can’t remember the last time I missed Puttin’ on the Grits, but this year I had a good reason. I was at the beach! The weather was wonderful. The Christmas Show at the Alabama Theater in North Myrtle Beach was fabulous.
In addition to Puttin’ on the Grits I also missed the Uptowne Holiday Stroll, lighting of the Library Christmas Tree, and the Salvation Army Bell Ringing representing the High Point Rotary Club. Since I could not attend Puttin’ on the Grits, I asked Jordan to fill me in. By the way, for next year, if grits are not your thing there are also eggs, pastries, and other breakfast goodies. The grits are amazing and prepared in so many ways. This year’s event broke a record and raised $100,023.43!
Missed this year was Dr. Michael Hussey, aka Bacon Master (he always gave me lots of bacon!), who died last year. That title of Bacon Master has now passed to the clinic’s medical director, Dr. Lyle Smith.
It takes a team effort to put this event together. Elizabeth Sheffield and Elizabeth Davis served as the co-chairs. There was a total of 94 volunteers, including members of the HPU women’s soccer team, who did the set-up. The presenting sponsors were Otis Harris Sr. and family. His grandson Connor is on the board of the Community Clinic and is the HPU assistant director for student experience.
Speaking of HPU. I hope you have been able to enjoy the HPU Christmas Drive this year. The campus is amazing with over 100,000 Christmas lights, 206 Nutcrackers, giant Christmas wreaths, a Nativity scene and the 70-feet-tall Christmas tree, the tallest in North Carolina. I am betting that if a taller tree should ever appear, HPU will get an even taller one!
As I write this, I wonder if there is another university that offers a gift such as the Christmas Drive to its community. HPU President Nido Qubein explained: “The Christmas season is about the birth of Jesus Christ. It’s the time that families come together. It’s a time we go to our houses of worship and appreciate the grace and the gratitude that we have in our own lives. So, at High Point’s University we wanted to do something that brings the community together in the season of the year when we can talk about peace and about joy.”
There was talk about peace and joy at the Christmas Prayer Breakfast, beginning with Preston Davis, HPU’s chaplain, who said, “It is a gift to have you here this morning!” More than 1,500 filled the conference room in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, and the breakfast was livestreamed to parents, HPU alumni and supporters.
Guests arrived at the free event to the sounds of the North Carolina Jazz Band under the direction of Brian Meixner. The musical voices of the HPU Chapel choir under the director of the fabulous Marc Foster with pianist Anja Arko permeated the room.
Qubein welcomed the “thousands of people who are watching today from border to border and countries beyond. We have students from all 50 states and over 50 countries. We love you. We appreciate you and thank you for entrusting your children to HPU.”
Qubein introduced the guest speaker, his friend Pastor Chris Hodges, founder and senior pastor of the Church of the Highlands and chancellor at Highlands College, a premier biblical educational institution in Birmingham, Alabama. Church of the Highlands has more than 75,000 members in more than 30 campuses. Qubein was first introduced to Hodges by their mutual friend John Maxwell, an internationally known speaker and life coach who is the HPU Executive Coach in Residence.
Little did Qubein know that “tables would be turned” and Hodges would call Qubein back on stage “I want to present you a gift on behalf of me and my team.” He called his son, Michael, to the stage and continued, “We are grateful for our president here at HPU. I call him ‘our president’ because ... (Highlands College is) learning so much from HPU. Nido is my friend, and we are we are coming here regularly to learn from him. He’s been so generous with this time. I would like to give this gift to him in front of all of you.”
Michael removed the top off a Christmas-wrapped as his father explained, “This is a nativity scene that has been hand-carved. It is a one-of-a-kind because you, Nido, are a one-of-a-kind kind of a leader. I think I can speak on behalf of everyone in the room, we appreciate that you put ‘God, Family, Country’ first and you’ve shouted from the mountaintops, as you say. We want to give this to you as a gift to say ‘thank you’ for keeping God at the center of this university.”
Happy 2023. Let us all be a rainbow in someone’s cloud!
