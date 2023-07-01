Mrs. Erline Stroud Dennis was born July 2, 1920, in Winston-Salem. She graduated from what is now Winston-Salem State University. She was an elementary school teacher in High Point for many years. She continues to reside in High Point and is still active in her church, Greater First United Baptist, and the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
