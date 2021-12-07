HIGH POINT — Of the collegiate baseball events Rockers president Pete Fisch wanted to land, the Big South tournament ranked at the top of the list.
Fisch and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation hit their target.
At a press conference Tuesday in the Catalyst Club, Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander announced the tournament is slated May 25-28 at Truist Point.
“In the landscape of college tournaments, this is the one that fits us the best,” Fisch said. “The larger ones, we could put in a bid for those, but would we get consideration? You want a partner that wants you and one that you want, and I think we’ve found that in the Big South.”
The tournament was in Fayetteville the past three years but scheduling issues prevented a return there.
“We could have gone back (to Fayetteville), but it wouldn’t have been ideal,” Kallander said. “Some of our coaches came to us and said this was a ballpark we should take a look at. We also looked at a couple of other places. We came up here and visited and took the tour.
“Between the great ballpark and the facility and what it provides for the student-athlete experience plus the support and the want to — the people in High Point really wanted the Big South baseball championship and that means a lot and it goes a long way. Those are the things that brought it all together. We decided this would provide a better experience than going back to Fayetteville or any place else.”
Kallander and High Point University athletics director Dan Hauser said one of the facilities’ selling points is its artificial playing surface. The tournament, which will be limited to the top six finishers out of 11 in regular-season standings, will have a double-elimination format and will include three games on each of the first three days and either one or two games on the final day. The tournament champion gets an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
“There’s no question we’ll get all the games in, unless it rains for days,” Kallander said.
He also liked the dugouts, clubhouse, batting cages, the stands and fan amenities, plus the central location within the conference footprint.
“I think it will be a great experience,” Kallander said.
High Point University will serve as host school and will provide manpower and logistical support. Teams will be able to practice and workout at HPU’s Williard Stadium, which has a new artificial field, while games are going on at Truist Point.
Truist Point wasn’t a hard sell to the athletics directors of the Big South schools, who made the decision on the tournament site, according to HPU athletics director Dan Hauser.
“The facility is so outstanding, I don’t think so,” Hauser said. “It usually comes down to three facilities or four facilities. All those twins and facilities are great. We just needed to present the High Point uniqueness and differences we have here.”
FIsch said hosting the Big South tournament had been on his radar since he became Rockers president in March 2020. Kallander said discussions with the Rockers began in late summer or early fall. But whether Trusit Point could host the tournament was not known until the Atlantic League approved the Rockers request for away games on the tournament dates.
“As soon as we got the 2022 schedule, I reached out to the Big South and asked what their status was because we had the dates,” Fisch said. “They hadn’t made a decision, so we got together and talked about the dates and logistics, and lo and behold a couple of weeks later we pulled the trigger. It could be the start of a good partnership that hopefully will be long term.”
The agreement is for the 2022 tournament.
“The timing was such that we needed to move ahead on 2022 and then reevaluate going forward,” Kallander said. “We have every intention to have discussions with this ballpark going forward, but we haven’t made any commitments at this point. We’ll be talking about that through the spring.”
Fisch said Truist Point will host other collegiate events this spring.
“This is by far the crown jewel,” Fisch said.
gsmith@hpenews.com | @HPEgreer | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.