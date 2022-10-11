High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Trae Wayne Martin, 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for breaking coin/currency machine. On Sept. 28, a larceny from the 3700 block of Samet Drive was reported.
• Nautica Adonajaha McCoy, 24, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for organized retail theft. On Sept. 28, officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive.
• Shadiamond Janah Pearson, 19, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds. Wanted for organized retail theft. On Sept. 28, officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive.
• Wendell Williamson Jr., 29, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses. On Sept. 13, an officer initiated a fraud investigation.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
