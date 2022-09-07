High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Sean Jamal Bouier, 51, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for larceny by anti inventory device. On Aug. 19, officers responded to S. Main St. in reference to a shoplifting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 3:13 am
High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Sean Jamal Bouier, 51, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for larceny by anti inventory device. On Aug. 19, officers responded to S. Main St. in reference to a shoplifting.
• Joesanna Dannielle Friday, 40, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 170 pounds. Wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses. On Aug. 13, officers responded to Mall Loop Road in reference to a fraud.
• Jamarus Jaquis Hamilton, 28, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for insurance fraud. N.C. Department of Insurance case.
• Erika Shevonne Hunt, 34, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 189 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a firearm. On Aug. 11, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of Vernon Place.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.