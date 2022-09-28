HPTNWS-09-28-22 WANTED TYSON.jpg

Leante Tyson

High Point police are seeking the following people:

• Donte Lamont Campbell, 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On Aug. 7, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Samet Drive.

