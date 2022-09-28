High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Donte Lamont Campbell, 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On Aug. 7, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Samet Drive.
• Johnny Johnson Crouch, 58, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute cocaine. On July 19, detectives initiated a drug investigation in the 800 block of S Main Street.
• Christopher Desean Ross, 33, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds. Wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon. On Sept. 9, officers responded to the 2700 block of Waterstone Loop in reference to an affray.
• Leante Lequawn Tyson, 26, 6 feet, 170 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 19, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Lakecrest Avenue.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
