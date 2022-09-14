High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Jonathan Oneal Dawkins, 36, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon. On Sept. 9, officers responded to the 2700 block of Waterstone Loop in reference to an affray.
• Jamarus Jaquis Hamilton, 28, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for insurance fraud. N.C. Department of Insurance case.
• Erika Shevonne Hunt, 34, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 189 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a firearm. On Aug. 11, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of Vernon Place.
• Christopher Desean Ross, 33, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds. Wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon. On Sept. 9, officers responded to the 2700 block of Waterstone Loop in reference to an affray.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
