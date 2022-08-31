High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Jessica Lynn Cahill, 38, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle. On Aug. 13, officers responded to a stolen vehicle call on West chester Drive.
• Jamarus Jaquis Hamilton, 28, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for insurance fraud. N.C. Department of Insurance case.
• Erika Shevonne Hunt, 34, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 189 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a firearm. On Aug. 11, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of Vernon Place.
• Preston Keith Rich, 39, 150 pounds, 5 feet, 7 inches, 280 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle. On Aug. 13, officers responded to a stolen vehicle call on West chester DrIve.
Anyone with infor mation on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
