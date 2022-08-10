High Point police are seeking the following people:
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 2:40 am
High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Jodie Lee Belliveau, 47, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for felony flee to elude arrest. On July 19,an officer attempted a traffic stop on S Main St.
• Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 24, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for felony flee to elude arrest. On July 29, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that fled.
• Joseph Chukwuemeka Igidinba, 31, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds. Wanted for assault by strangulation. On July 27, officers responded to a domestic disturbance that occured in a moving vehicle.
• Levan Desmine Jeffries, 33, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 280 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On July 13, officers responded to the hospital in reference to an assault.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
