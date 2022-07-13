High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Rashawn Laquawn Hill, 28, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 136 pounds. Wanted for financial card theft. On July 1, an officer responded to the 1500 block of Willard Avenue in reference to a fraud.
• Deng Natanyahu Choi Kondok, 22, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 170 pounds. Wanted for uttering a forged instrument. On May 26, a check fraud was reported to officers.
• Sincere Ladiamon Tyleak Little, 25, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On July 12, officers responded to the 400 block of Manor Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Belinda Johnston Perez, 46, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for habitual larceny. On June 24, an officer responded to Home Depot in reference to a larceny that already occurred.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
