High Point police are seeking the following people:
• John Davis Baker, 37, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 220 pounds. Wanted for habitual larceny. On June 6, officers responded to S. Centennial Street in reference to a larceny.
• Charles William Haney, 38, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 185 pounds. Wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon. On May 21, officers responded to the 200 Block of Ardale Drive regarding an armed subject.
• Isaac Louis Jordan III, 28, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 190 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On May 21, officers responded to the 700 block of Westchester Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Tyshaun Martrez Stevenson, 20, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On May 26, officers responded to the 200 Block of Orville Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
