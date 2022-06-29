High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea, 20, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for assault by strang-ulation. On June 20, officers responded to the 5000 block of W. Wendover Avenue in reference to a domestic distur-bance.
• Jo- nathan Thomas Johnson, 39, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for habitual larceny. On May 31, officers responded to the 300 block of Friddle Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
• Evan Dale Parrish, 55, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for felony larceny. On June 27, an officer responded to Home Depot in reference to a larceny that had already occurred.
• Mark Allen Parrish, 51, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 190 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering. On June 27, an officer responded to Home Depot in reference to a larceny that had already occurred.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
