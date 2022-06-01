High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Isaac Louis Jordan III, 28, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 190 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On May 21, officers responded to the 700 block of Westchester Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Joshua Lee Spears, 28, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On April 29, a domestic disturbance was reported to officers.
• Tyshaun Martrez Stevenson, 20, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On May 26, officers responded to the 200 Block of Orville Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Shallon Victoria Wall, 33, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for habitual larceny. On May 12, officers were called to the 2600 block of S. Main St. in reference to a shoplifting.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
