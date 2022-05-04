High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Gabriel J’Amarious Craig, 28, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. On April 15, officers responded to the 800 block of Trenton Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Catherine Dora Frandock, 54, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds. Wanted for habitual larceny. On April 20, officers responded to the 2600 block of S. Main Street in reference to a larceny.
• Denzel Tye Juan Gooch, 28, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for financial card theft. On March 30, officers were called to the 1100 block of Eastchester Drive in reference to a larceny. • Desmond Marquis Rhone, 31, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds. Wanted for maintain-ing a dwelling for the purpose of a controlled substance. In March 1, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Lexington Avenue in reference to an assault.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.