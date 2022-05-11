High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Gabriel J’Amarious Craig, 28, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. On April 15, officers responded to the 800 block of Trenton Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Desmond Marquis Rhone, 31, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds. Wanted for maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of a controlled substance. In March 1, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Lexington Avenue in reference to an assault.
• Joshua Lee Spears, 28, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On April 29, 2022, a domestic disturbance was reported to officers.
• Reginald Eldominique Wall, 33, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to injure or terrorize occupant. On May 9, officers were called to the 500 block of
E Fairfield Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
