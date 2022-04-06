High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Onzslowe Junior Dines, 46, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On March 24, officers responded to the 400 Block of Meredith Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Maurice Antonio Little, 44, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for attempted breaking and entering a building. On Feb. 5, officers were called to the 1800 block of Fern Drive
in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Lonnie McFall Jr., 46, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine. In July 2020, vice detectives initiated a drug investigation.
• Desmond Marquis Rhone, 31, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds. Wanted for maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of a controlled substance. In March 1, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Lexington Avenue in reference to an assault.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
