High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Michael Donjuan Rhenatto Kane, 24, 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 260 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering. On Feb. 7, officers responded to the 500 Block of Ellwood Drive in reference to a burglary.
• Malcolm Jamel Lee, 29, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 170 pounds. Wanted for trafficking heroin. In February, narcotics investi-gators initiated a drug-related invest-igation.
• Shenara Roach-Lytch, 32, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for trafficking heroin. In February, narcotics investigators initiated a drug-related investigation.
• Katrell Denise Williams, 30, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds. Wanted for felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. On March 1, officers responded to the 600 block of Ellwood Drive in reference to narcotics-related suspicion.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.