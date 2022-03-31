High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Euvashii Imani Carter, 43, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 170 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. In April, 2021, vice detectives initiated a drug investigation.
• Onzslowe Junior Dines, 46, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On March 24, officers responded to the 400 Block of Meredith Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Maurice Antonio Little, 44, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for attempted breaking and entering a building. On Feb. 5, officers were called to the 1800 block of Fern Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Shenara Roach-Lytch, 32, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for trafficking heroin. In February, narcotics investigators initiated a drug-related investigation.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
