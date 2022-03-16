High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Shenara Roach-Lytch, 32, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for trafficking heroin. In February, narcotics investigators initiated a drug-related investigation.
• Dana Williams Miller, 45, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of a controlled substance. On March 5, officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Hamilton Street in reference to drug activity.
• Jessica Alesha Powers, 45, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds. Wanted for embezzlement by an employee. On Jan. 7, officers were called to the 1700 Block of Westchester Drive in reference to a larceny.
• Shaundrica Rochelle Stone, 33, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds. Wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. On March 12, officers responded to the 600 block of Manley Street in reference to child neglect.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
