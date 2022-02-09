High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Edward James Ezell, 32, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for possession of Schedule II controlled substance. On Jan. 19., officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Main Street in reference to a trespasser.
• Jonathan William Jenkins, 31, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On Feb. 4, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of Copperstone Drive.
• Maurice Antonio Little, 44, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for attempt to break and enter a building. On Feb. 5, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Fern Avevnue.
• Johnnie Mach Parker Jr., 26, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for identity theft. On Feb. 5,, a traffic stop was initiated at N. Main Street and Westchester Drive.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
