High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Edward James Ezell, 32, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for possession of Schedule II controlled substance. On Jan. 19., officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Main Street in reference to a trespasser.
• Joesanna Dannielle Friday, 40, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds. Wanted for obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery. On Jan. 21, a report of a fraud that took place in the 2500 block of Eastchester was reported.
• Kenisha Monique Moore, 22, 5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin. On Jan. 19, a drug investigation was initiated at 2000 Brent- wood St.
• Bryant Keith Scott, 51, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for trafficking heroin. On Jan. 19, a drug investi- gation was initiated at 2000 Brent- wood St.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
