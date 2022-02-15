High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Jarrod Louis Agualo, 35, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 307 pounds. Wanted for attempted uttering. On Feb. 5, officers responded to the 2600 block of N. Main Street in reference to someone attempting to pass a counterfeit bill.
• Giovanni Kayan Machi Butler, 20, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for financial card theft. On Jan. 13, officers responded to a report of a larceny in the 1000 block of Panther Drive.
• Johnnie Mach Parker Jr., 26, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for identity theft. On Feb. 5,, a traffic stop was initiated at N. Main Street and Westchester Drive.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
