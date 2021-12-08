High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Brent Devon Gill Jr., 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. On Dec. 2, officers responded to The 800 block of Hopewell Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Demetrius Raynard Ingram, 27, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for domestic violence protective order violation. On Sept. 30, officers responded to the 1100 block of Worth Street in reference to A domestic disturbance.
• Matthew Parker Pratt, 50, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 185 pounds. Wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 20, officers were called to the 1900 block of Apex Avenue regarding an armed robbery.
• Gary Mark Truitt, 63, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for felony hit-and-run. On Nov. 17, officers responded to a traffic crash.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
