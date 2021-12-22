High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Mercadies
Atashane Breeden, 25, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 198 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize/ injure occupant. On Dec. 21, officers responded to the 300 block of Ardale Street in reference to a disturbance.
• Anthony Devon Brewington, 22, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. On Dec. 13, officers responded to the 600 block of
Granby Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Shiane Latezzea Legrande, 20, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds. Wanted for common law robbery. On Dec. 8, an assault was reported in the 700 block of Ferndale Boulevard.
• David William Mullins, 50, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 240 pounds. Wanted for common law robbery. On Dec. 6, officers responded to the 1900 block of Baker Road in reference to unknown trouble.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.