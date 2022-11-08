High Point police are seeking the following people:
High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Anthony Wyoming Bazemore, 34, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 275 pounds. Wanted for felony worthless check. On Oct. 21, an officer initiated a fraud investigation.
• Joshua Don Dawson, 29, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 250 pounds. Wanted for felony hit-and-run. On Oct. 18, officers responded to a traffic crash with injuries on S. Main St/ Model Farm Road.
• Christopher Fernandas McGowens, 45, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 195 pounds. Wanted for domestic violence protection order violation. On Nov. 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of Meredith Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Yamein Hassan McNair, 18, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 120 pounds. Wanted for flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. On Nov. 3, officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
