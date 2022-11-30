High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Kermera Arlysha Alston 35, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 190 pounds. Wanted for felony possession of stolen goods/property. On Nov. 27, officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Olivia Place.
• Shawna Hurd, 19, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 110 pounds. Wanted for first degree burglary. On Nov. 21, officers responded to the 2600 block of Suffolk Avenue in reference to a burglary.
• Myo Min Tun, 33, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 250 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana. On Nov. 27, officers initiated a drug investigation.
• James Ray Venckus, 22, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for assault with serious bodily injury. On Nov. 28, an officer responded to the 800 block of Circle Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
