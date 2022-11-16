High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Anthony Wyoming Bazemore, 34, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 275 pounds. Wanted for felony worthless check. On Oct. 21, an officer initiated a fraud investigation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Anthony Wyoming Bazemore, 34, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 275 pounds. Wanted for felony worthless check. On Oct. 21, an officer initiated a fraud investigation.
• Sandy Keith Boyd, 33, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 155 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin. On Nov. 9, officers initiated a drug investigation.
• Travis Devon Zimmerman, 42, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 199 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute cocaine. On Nov. 9, officers initiated a drug investigation.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.