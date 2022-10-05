High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Donte Lamont Campbell, 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant. On Aug. 7, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Samet Drive.
• Trae Wayne Martin, 29, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for breaking coin/currency machine. On Sept. 28, a larceny from the 3700 block of Samet Drive was reported.
• Kayshaun Latrell Williams, 19, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering into motor vehicle. On Sept. 20, officers responded to the 4400 block of Feldspar Court in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle.
• Wendell Williamson Jr., 29, 6 feet, 160 pounds. Wanted for obtaining property by false pretense. On Sept. 13, an officer initiated a fraud investigation.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
