High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Anthony Devon Brewington, 22, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On Oct. 23, officers were called to the 600 block of Granby Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Gabriel J’Marious Craig, 27, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 155 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On Oct. 9, officers received a report of a domestic assault.
• Desmon Marque Johnson, 27, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 185 pounds. Wanted for assault by pointing a gun. On Oct. 16, officers were called to the 200 Block of Windley in reference to a domestic disturbance.
• Anthony Charles Sartin, 49, 6 feet, 200 pounds. Wanted for felony breaking and entering. On October 16, officers we called to a report of a residential burglary.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
