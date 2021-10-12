High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Tony Lamont Baker, 41, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury. On Oct. 4, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Commerce Avenue in reference to an assault that had just occurred.
• Gabriel J’Marious Craig, 27, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 155 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On Oct. 9, officers received a report of a domestic assault.
• Rhaheem Javar Murphy, 24, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 145 pounds. Wanted for assault on a female. On Sept. 20, officers were called to the report of an assault.
• Jacquis Jamari Thomas, 27, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds. Wanted for felony flee to elude arrest. On Sept. 18, officers attempted to stop a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
