High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Charneice Sade Clapp, 33, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury. On Oct. 16, officers responded to the 5100 block of W. Wendover Avenue in reference to an assault.
• Gary Alvin Young Jr., 41, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering. On Dec. 31, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Fairfield Road in reference to a breaking and entering.
• Mark Allen Parrish, 50, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for uttering a forged instrument. On Nov. 30, a fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Westchester Drive.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
