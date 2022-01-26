High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Melody Ashea Clark, 34, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for cruelty to animals. On Jan. 19, officers responded to the 2400 block of Dallas Avenue in reference to an animal cruelty call.
• Edward James Ezell, 32, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for possession of Schedule II controlled substance. On Jan. 19., officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Main Street in reference to a trespasser.
• Kevin Bret Matthews, 55, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 pounds. Wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.Detectives initiated an investigation involving the wrongful possession of firearms.
• Delilah Shante Spears, 32, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds. Wanted for uttering a forged instru- ment. On Sept. 30, 2001 a report of a fraud was filed with the High Point Police Depart- ment.
Anyone with inform- ation on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
