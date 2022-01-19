High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Charneice Sade Clapp, 33, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury. On Oct. 16, officers responded to the 5100 block of W. Wendover Avenue in reference to an assault.
• Kevin Bret Matthews, 55, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 pounds. Wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon. Detectives initiated an investi- gation involving the wrongful possession of firearms.
• Mark Allen Parrish, 50, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for uttering a forged instrument. On Nov. 30, a fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Westchester Drive.
• Delilah Shante Spears, 32, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds. Wanted for uttering a forged instrument. On Sept. 30, 2001 a report of a fraud was filed with the High Point Police Department.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
