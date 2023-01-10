High Point police are seeking the following people:
High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Taylor Raven Judge, 25, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 163 pounds. Wanted for felony fleeing to elude arrest. On Jan. 8, a vehicle fled from officers during a traffic stop.
• Thomas Brandon Sims, 32, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds. Wanted for felony fleeing to elude arrest. On Dec. 18, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
• Tori Ladena Henderson, 30, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds. Wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. On Dec. 18, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
• Jamale Quinterius Gilbert, 32, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds. Wanted for breaking and entering. On Dec. 21, a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Macedonia Way.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
